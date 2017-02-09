Police seize $115,000 in marijuana in Coffs raids

Marijuana found during police raids in Coffs Harbour

BREAKING: Police raids in two Coffs Harbour homes have seen more than $115,000 worth of marijuana seized.

A home in Argyll St, Coffs Harbour and Bonnie St, North Boambee were raided by police yesterday.

While searching the home at Coffs Harbour, officers allegedly located a number of mature marijuana plants and seed.

At the home in North Boambee, officers allegedly located 26 mature marijuana plants and 1.5kg of marijuana leaf.

The estimated potential street value of all the drugs seized is $115,000.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the house in North Boambee and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was given conditional bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local court on Tuesday, March 7.