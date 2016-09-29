Police pay respect to fallen personnel

SOMBRE YET PROUD: Acting Superintendent Peter McKenna said National Police Remembrance Day in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, September 29, was a sombre yet proud moment.

THE addition of two more New South Wales police personnel to the Wall of Remembrance over the past year acted as a sombre reminder of how dangerous the job was, for Acting Superintendent Peter McKenna.

Sergeant Geoffrey Richardson died on March 5, 2016 after he crashed his car in the Hunter Valley on the way to an emergency.

Police accountant Curtis Chang was shot dead outside the Parramatta police headquarters on October 2, 2015.

These two deaths brought the toll to 254 since the NSW Police Force was founded in 1862.

Acting Supt McKenna said these deaths were felt right across the force.

"It affects all of us because we know it could have been us," he said.

"It's a reminder of the fragility of human existence."

Acting Supt McKenna said it had never been more dangerous to be in the force than in 2016, due to extremism threats.

After serving in the NSW Police Force for more than 26 years, Acting Supt McKenna said he had witnessed extraordinary acts of courage by his colleagues, some of which had paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"I've lost friends and colleagues who are police," he said.

Since he had been placed in a leadership role, he said he always hoped his colleagues would be able to return home to their families after each shift.

The Acting Supt addressed hundreds of emergency services personnel and members of the public at today's Coffs Harbour service.

He said it showed the police force and community shared a bond after so many attended the service, one of many held across Australia.

The main National Police Remembrance Day in NSW was held in Sydney at The Domain led by NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione.

Commissioner Scipione addressed a crowd of hundreds of officers who commemorated fallen members of the force.

"It is with great sorrow that we pause to remember two of our beloved policing colleagues, Curtis Cheng and Sergeant Geoffrey Richardson," he said.

"Today is about honouring the legacy they leave behind and standing in solidarity with their loved ones who have joined the policing family to mark this solemn occasion.

"The tragedy of their passing is a sober reminder of the continued dangers that thousands of brave men and women face each day in service to the community, where there's no way of knowing what potential risk they may face.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the Cheng and Richardson families."