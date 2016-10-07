Police need your help

DEVASTATED: The Rainbow Cottage Early Learning Centre at Woolgoolga was left in a dire state after it was broken into and vandalised in September.

INVESTIGATIONS into the break-in at Rainbow Cottage Early Learning Centre at Woolgoolga are ongoing.

The centre was broken into on Saturday, September 24, in the evening.

Coffs/Clarence LAC Acting Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman, said the incident was still being investigated.

"Physical evidence was obtained,” Det Insp Chapman said.

"Unfortunately there's been no offenders identified.”

Det Insp Chapman said he believed the same offenders stole from a car in Turon Pde the same night.

Committee members of the Rainbow Cottage Early Learning Centre were left feeling humbled by the levels of support which poured in from the community after the break-and-enter a fortnight ago.

Rainbow Cottage Early Learning Centre treasurer Chantelle Lee said the centre had received dozens of offers to help clean up, and donations of books.

Ms Lee said it was in the hands of the insurance company now and she hoped property would be fully covered and replaced.

While there was no definite re-opening date set, Ms Lee said she hoped it would re-open at the end of the month.

Carpets needed to be replaced and glass windows and doors fixed.

Ms Lee said the break-in had shaken the community and put pressure on families.

"They've had to take time off or call in family,” she said.

Rainbow Cottage Early Learning Centre vice-president Kathryn James said it would be heart-wrenching if the offenders were from Woolgoolga.

Det Insp Chapman urged anyone with any information to phone Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, or to visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.