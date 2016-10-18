Police need help to find driver after pursuit

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the driver of a car involved in a police pursuit at Woolgoolga.

Shortly before 12am, Friday, July 22, officers from Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol were travelling south along the Pacific Highway.

When passing Woolgoolga, they saw a Queensland registered Holden Commodore travelling in excess of the speed limit.

The pursuit was terminated due to the way the Commodore was being driven.

It is alleged the Holden Commodore was involved in a number of fail to pay for petrol offences between Friday 22 July and Monday 25 July, from Queensland to Coffs Harbour.

Police would like to speak to a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man depicted in the images is described as being of Caucasian appearance, brown hair, of medium build.

The Commodore has Queensland registration plates of 276ETY.

Police are urging anyone who knows the whereabouts of this man, to contact police via Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.