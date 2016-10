HIGHWAY Patrol officers are still shaking their head after one driver was caught travelling at high speeds on the Pacific Hwy.

At about 7.05am on Saturday police from the Grafton Traffic & Highway Patrol Command were patrolling the Pacific Hwy at Glenugie when they allegedly detected a sedan travelling at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone.

The driver, a Korean national, was issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceed speed over 45km/h and had his driving licence provisions suspended in NSW.