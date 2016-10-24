Police make outlaw motorcycle gang arrests on Coffs Coast

ARRESTS MADE: Four people were arrested and charged on the Coffs Coast for drug possession.

FOUR people have been charged with drug offences after Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command officers targeted outlaw motorcycle gang affiliated premises.

Police conducted searches on outlaw motorcycle gang affiliated premises and businesses across the Coffs Coast last week.

Seven search warrants were executed at homes in Boambee East, Boambee, Coffs Harbour, Nana Glen and Toormina over last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over the two days, detectives found and seized prohibited drugs, a mobile phone electronic stun device and flick knife.

Three inspections were also carried out at tattoo parlours on Harbour Dr in Coffs Harbour, and Grafton's Prince St and Spring St.

Police issued infringement notices for a range of breaches which related to fire safety, health regulations and licence numbers not displayed.

Two 25-year-old men arrested in Coffs Harbour, a 24-year-old man arrested in Nana Glen and a 30-year-old woman arrested at Nana Glen were charged with posses prohibited drug.

A 30-year-old woman arrested at Nana Glen was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug.

The four people, all members or associates of the Lone Wolf OMCG, were issued with Future Court Attendance Notices to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, December 12.

Investigations are continuing.