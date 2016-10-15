Police launch investigation into violent home invasion

STOLEN: The Harley Davidson stolen from a home at Bowraville after a violent home invasion.

POLICE are after information about a home invasion at Bowraville which left a man seriously injured.

About 5.30am on Thursday three unknown offenders broke into a home on Tank Rd.

A 54-year-old man inside the home was confronted by three men, one armed with a machete type weapon.

The man with the weapon struck the victim twice to the head and to the right forearm, almost severing his arm.

Another blow to the victim's lower back caused another severe wound.

The three men stole the victim's Harley Davidson and placed it in the rear of a Holden Commodore ute stolen from the home, registration BX80DD.

STOLEN: The stolen Holden Commodore used to transport the motorcycle at the home invasion at Bowraville. NSW Police

The victim notified neighbours and was then transported to Macksville Hospital, before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for surgery.

The injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

The man with the weapon did not have his face covered and is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance.

The other two offenders covered their faces at the time of the incident.

Police from the Mid North Coast Local Area Command have launched an inquiry.

If you have any information related to this incident, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.