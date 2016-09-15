Police investigate Coffs CBD motorcycle crash

POLICE are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a police vehicle in Coffs Harbour's CBD.

About 10.20pm on Tuesday evening, police attended West High St following reports of a motorcycle allegedly being ridden at high speeds.

Police noticed a motorcycle with no headlights approaching them. They will allege the rider braked harshly causing the motorcycle to fishtail and crash into the police car and then into the northern curb of West High St.

Police then stopped and rendered assistance to the rider.

The rider was not also wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 21-year-old man suffered cuts and abrasions and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.