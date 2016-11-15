Police hunt for man after Coffs break and enter

Break and enter warning: Coffs-Clarence LAC Detective Inspector Darren Jameson warned people on the Coffs Coast to lock up their properties to avoid break and enters.

AS HOLIDAYMAKERS head to the Coffs Coast, Coffs-Clarence LAC Detective Inspector Darren Jameson warned people to lock up properties to avoid break and enters.

This warning followed on from a break and enter on an Arthur St town house near Park Beach on Monday afternoon.

Det Ins Jameson said about 3.20pm a man was found in the premises and pushed past a 23-year-old female occupant when she arrived home with her 24-year-old partner.

He said the occupants chased and confronted the man but he managed to escape.

It is believed he took a bag, similar to a laptop bag.

Police have seized a number of items for forensic examination.

The man is described as being in his mid-40s, Caucasian, with a solid build, short greying hair, clean shaven and between 175-180cm tall.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved button up shirt with a grey stripe, dark coloured shorts and thongs.

Anyone with information, phone Coffs Harbour Police on 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.