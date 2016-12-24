Police give Santa a special escort to visit local kids

The Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Land Council has staged its first Christmas kids day.

THE Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council held its first Children's Christmas party at Wongala Estate Coffs Harbour.

More than 100 children turned up to enjoy the water slide, face painting, games and a jumping castle, followed by a BBQ lunch cooked by the ladies from Woolgoolga Lions Club

The children had a great time in the 32 degree heat and enjoyed a visit by Santa who came in a police car.

The local Aboriginal Council would like to thank Woolgoolga Lions Club, NSW Police and NSW Fire Service, for their generous assistance and support.