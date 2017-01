Coffs Clarence Police have executed a search warrant on the Coast Hotel this afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the city.

POLICE have this afternoon executed a search warrant on a hotel in Coffs Harbour as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Coffs Clarence officers attended The Coast Hotel in Moonee St serving management with a search warrant.

The NSW Police Media Unit has confirmed the search warrants are part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the Coffs Harbour and Grafton areas.

Police said more details on the investigation would be released to the media on Monday.