Police back farmers to reduce rural crime

ON WATCH: Detective Sergeant Warren Baker of the Charleville Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad inspects cattle for distinguishing marks and brands.

ACTIONS to reduce rates of rural crime in the Coffs Harbour electorate are being implemented in the Coffs Coast.

To assist the NSW Government in lowering crime rates in regional NSW, MP member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, is encouraging the local community to report instances of rural crime to the police.

Mr Fraser said that during this rural crime week, the NSW government and NSW police force are working together to respond to rural crime.

"Local residents should know that the NSW Government is working closely with the NSW Police force to adequately respond to rural crime,” Mr Fraser said.

Rural crimes include theft of livestock, produce and equipment, illegal shooting and trespassing.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Justice and Police, Troy Grant, said that these rural crimes cost communities millions of dollars each year and has a significant impact on the livelihood of NSW farmers.

"Rural Crime week serves as a timely reminder to people across regional NSW that all crimes in the bush should be reported to Police. Even the smallest piece of information can help,” Mr Grant said.

For more information about rural crime prevention strategies, please visit: www.police.nsw.gov.au/community_issues/crime_prevention/rural_crime

If you have any information about a rural crime, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/