Podium finish sets Sawtell up for state and national titles

SAWTELL Surf Life Saving Club finished big at the Stramit NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships to set it up well for the state and national titles.

After entering its largest team in a number of years, with 87 competitors, Sawtell clinched second overall at South West Rocks at the weekend.

Sawtell SLSC bagged 541 points to fend off Byron Bay SLSC (473), Port Macquarie SLSC (352) and Lennox Head - Alstonville SLSC (301).

Cudgen Headland SLSC, one of the biggest teams at the country championships, finished first with 1105 points.

The nearest Coffs Coast competitor was Coffs Harbour SLSC which finished seventh with 202 points.

Sawtell SLSC president Leanne James said it was the best result her club had achieved at the country championships.

James said the club's focus would now centre around the state titles to be held at the end of February and the national titles in March.