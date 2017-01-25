29°
News

Please don't tell me to just chill and relax

Wendy Andrews | 25th Jan 2017 10:32 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YOUR heart starts racing. Sweaty palms. A feeling of desperately wanting to escape suddenly sweeps over you.

If you're about to skydive or swim with sharks no one would question these feelings.

But for those who experience these heightened emotions at a simple birthday party, attending their child's parent-teacher night or when speaking at a work function or to a sales assistant, it can be debilitating and isolating.

How do you tell a friend you're only one step away from a panic attack at just the thought of going to their wedding where you will have to socialise with new people?

The reality is many people dealing with anxiety don't say anything. Not to their partner, their mates or their doctor. They can become experts at avoiding situations which trigger their anxiety and adept at masking symptoms.

Just as triggers, levels and symptoms are different in each individual, so is the journey in recognising anxiety and seeking advice and support.

One local man, Xavier, is using his journey to try and reach out to others.

"I just felt there was a need for a local anxiety support group so I've gone about organising one,” Xavier said.

"Dealing with my own issues made me feel we should have a group in the community that was open to all ages, male and female, where people could share in a non-judgmental space what has worked for them and maybe get back on track.”

Being anxious about going to a job interview is normal. Frequent worry not related to a specific event or stressful situation is not. Excessive fear, obsessive thinking, irritability, physical symptoms such as hot or cold flushes, a tightening of the chest, a racing heart or breathlessness; these are some of the signs experienced by people with anxiety. And this should not be accepted as anyone's "normal”.

"Anxiety comes in all forms; OCD, panic attacks, agoraphobia. People avoid doing things they really love, as well as the simpler things like shopping, when they have anxiety. It can be very isolating and lead to loneliness. I know, I've felt it.”

You wouldn't tell a mate with depression "cheer up, don't be sad” and expect a result. It's the same with anxiety. Saying to someone or telling yourself, "relax, don't worry” is not going to cut it.

A good place to seek help is with a visit to the doctor. Seeing a GP will ensure diagnosis and an individual plan of action. The medical profession has access to resources and can suggest services you may not be aware exist.

If you would like to be part of the Coffs Harbour Anxiety Support Group, meetings start February 7 from 11am to noon then every second Tuesday at the Neighbourhood Centre, Earl St, Coffs Harbour. More info Xavier 0411 338 699.

"Come for a cup of tea or coffee, a chat or just to listen. You don't have to be alone.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
Horse lovers enjoy their natural life at Coutts Crossing

Horse lovers enjoy their natural life at Coutts Crossing

WHEN Paul Jones and his partner Cherrie Davis moved their horses on to their Coutts Crossing property, the horses were ecstatic.

Baird's departure gives new hope to electricity workers

HOPE: Could a new coalition agreement save thousands of energy jobs?

An opportunity has arisen for energy jobs after Baird's resignation.

Are Coffs kids prepared for the future workforce?

One in two Australians are predicted to need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market.

Local digital experts say there's massive potential for Coffs kids.

PENSIONS: The changes affecting your hip pocket

PENSION: Know the 2017 asset test changes to the Aged Pension.

CHANGES to the Aged Pension assets test and taper rate explained.

Local Partners

Horse lovers enjoy their natural life at Coutts Crossing

WHEN Paul Jones and his partner Cherrie Davis moved their horses on to their Coutts Crossing property, the horses were ecstatic.

Are Coffs kids prepared for the future workforce?

One in two Australians are predicted to need skills in programming and software development to remain competitive in the 2030 job market.

Local digital experts say there's massive potential for Coffs kids.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Reconciling with stories of the past to build future

STORY TIME: Coffs aboriginal elders Aunty Bea Ballangarry and Mark Flanders hope to teach life lessons through stories.

Mark Flanders hopes stories will help shape the future

Fans invited to meet Jets at training session

FLYING IN: Catch the Newcastle Jets at the free training session at the international stadium on Thursday.

Catch up with the Newcastle Jets at the free training session

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Why people are saying 2017 is the hardest ever Hottest 100

Flume - Never Be Like You is being favoured to win Triple Js Hottest 100.

Social media laments lack of great music ahead of Hottest 100

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Veterans of Australian film see what SWIFF is all about

Dave Horsley of the Screenwave International Film Festival, actor Bryan Brown, and Dov Kornits from Filmink at the screenwave launch at element bar.

Coffs Coast's emerging film industry ahead to a screen near you

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Impressive home with amazing ocean views

7 Stefan Close, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $749,000

Located in the ever popular "Emerald Heights Estate" and one of the most sought after streets, is this completely renovated, move in ready home. The home is...

Luxury Beachfront Investment Villa...

56/2 Firman Dr, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 3 1 $395,000

3 bedroom, air-conditioned and fully furnished luxury spa villa at Breakfree Resort Aanuka right on popular Diggers Beach in Coffs Harbour. With a guaranteed...

Investment income $1,020pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $485,000

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $1,020.00 per week when fully tenanted...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $995,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

&quot;Massive family home plus granny flat&quot;

56 Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 6 3 6 $649,000 ...

From the moment you step through the front door you will be pleasantly surprised at the sheer size of this fabulous family home which also incorporates a separate...

An opportunity not to be missed!

5/175 Edinburgh Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $399,000 ...

Living 'the dream' at the Jetty is now so affordable! Only a few minutes walk and your options are endlessâ¦swimming, beach walking, rock fishing, surfing...

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

&quot;City Smart&quot;

6 Eugourie Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Are you a first home buyer looking for a neat, affordable brick & tile home? A retiree looking for an easy care option to a villa, that's only a 5min walk to the...

Beach at Your Door Step

2 Diggers Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $869,000

Diggers Beach family home presented in A1 condition, main home is recently renovated throughout, the front entertainment deck has an ocean view and captures the...

A home that will tick all the boxes

54 Newmans Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 5 3 4 $849,000

Perfectly positioned on the 681sqm elevated yet level allotment, this home offers the best in modern living with a fantastic aspect. The home itself has been well...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Auction breaks Moonee Beach sale record

RECORD PRICE: This Estuary Dr home sold for 1.355 million at the weekend

An Estuary Dr property has achieved a record residential price

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Steady growth in a Coffs buyer's market

Boambee stood out as the region's most expensive suburb for houses with a $650,000 median sale price.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!