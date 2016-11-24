Playing the right hand

TENSION fills the room as players concentrate on their cards, hoping to come out on top.

The euchre-playing card group has been running since 1938, meeting every Thursday from 1pm to 4pm at the Woolgoolga Diggers club and enjoying a socially and mentally stimulating afternoon.

In the past year, the number of players has dwindled and the group is looking for new members to come along, socialise and keep their minds active.

The president of the women's auxiliary club, Noeline Sinclair, says she participates because she "enjoys the company, it blows the cobwebs and gives you something to look forward to”.

Supported by the Woolgoolga Diggers Women's Auxiliary, the money raised from the $2 playing fee is donated to the sub-branch and charities.

If you'd like to get involved, visit Woolgoolga Diggers on Thursday at 1pm.