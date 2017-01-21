Plane makes unexpected landing in Coffs Harbour

A STRANGE odour lead to a Tigerair flight from Sydney to Coolangatta be diverted to Coffs Harbour Airport as a precautionary measure.

A Tigerair spokeswoman said the pilot of the aircraft, carrying 170 passengers on it, landed in Coffs Harbour at 1.30pm yesterday.

"There was no smoke, there was no fire, there was no emergency," she said.

"There was an odour detected."

The aircraft underwent engineer assessment in Coffs Harbour and was cleared to resumed services soon after.

All passengers safely exited the aircraft but had to catch a bus to their final destination as there were no other Tigerair flights scheduled to fly from Coffs Harbour to the Gold Coast.

"Our preference is always to get people to their destination," the spokeswoman said.

Goodwill vouchers were offered to passengers for future discounted travel with Tigerair.