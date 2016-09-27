Pittwater to Coffs yacht race and regatta in safe hands

The sight of the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour fleet entering the outer harbour is set to continue for many years to come.

THE Coffs Harbour Yacht Club has received assurances this week that the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour yacht race and regatta will continue to be a part of the New Year's sailing calendar for many years to come.

Coffs Harbour will not be hosting the January 2017 event due to the repairs being done to Coffs Harbour International Marina meaning the entire race fleet wouldn't be able to moor there.

In it's place in the New Year will be a Pittwater to Surfers Paradise race.

It was reported during the week that the Southport Yacht Club had begun discussions about making the race an annual event but yacht club director Garry Innes said he's been assured by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club that the race to the Gold Coast will only be a one off.

"They (the RPAYC) have yet again completely assured Coffs Harbour that the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour yacht race will run from 2018 infinitely," Innes said.

"It's an unfortunate situation Coffs Harbour is in where the marina has been damaged by mother nature and it's become very difficult to get that repaired but repairs are underway.

"It won't be ready for the race but I have been reassured that there will be a yacht race from Pittwater to Coffs from January 2018."

Innes said the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club has a good relationship with the Southport Yacht Club as evidenced by the Coffs Harbour to Paradise and he understands why the Queensland club is making a bid for a race.

"I don't blame them. They'd love the race, I get that. We want the race," he said

"They're having a go but Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club have assured us that from 2018 on it will be the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour yacht race."