Pink Breakers lead the fundraising way

MARK OF THE YEAR: The Mid North Coast Cancer Institute's Jill Harrington, Carolyn Heise (seated), Deanna Tune (left) and Stuart Greenham (right) and Breakers AFL Club representatives Fraser Duryea, Alan Clayton, Kirsten Burow and Nic Von Schill with the club's $5500 donation to help support local breast cancer patients.

THE Coffs Breakers are proving to be a formidable force off the field.

While failing to win the AFL North Coast grand final a fortnight ago was a major disappointment for the senior team, the Breakers can be rightly proud of how they can raise funds for a worthy cause.

The Breakers delivered a $5500 donation to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

The generous gift was the result of a breast cancer fundraiser earlier in the season, when the players swapped their usual teal and blue playing strip for pink jerseys in support of local breast cancer patients.

The fundraiser was inspired by club committee member and volunteer canteen worker Kirsten Burow, a breast cancer survivor, and organised by Breakers coach Nic Von Schill.

"When you have the conversation with people about breast cancer, you soon realise everyone knows someone affected by the disease,” Von Schill said.

"We knew Kirsten was going through a tough time. This fundraiser was about saying to Kirsten, and to other people dealing with breast cancer, 'we are thinking of you; you're not on your own'.”

Adam Boys Tiling and Park Beach Plaza got behind the fundraiser, sponsoring the pink jersey round, and the players pitched in to buy their own jerseys after the match.

Four remaining jerseys were later auctioned and raised $2500.

Raffles, canteen takings, personal donations and support from local business houses took the final total to the impressive figure.

The nurse unit manager for cancer services Gillian Harrington thanked the Breakers for their support of local breast cancer patients and their families.

"Thank you just doesn't seem to adequately express our gratitude, but to everyone who participated - from the players and their supporters to the businesses who donated - we are sincerely thankful,” Ms Harrington said.

"The money raised will help us purchase equipment that directly improves the care of cancer patients at the MNCCI. The club's generosity, and that of its supporters, will make a difference.”