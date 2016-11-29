30°
News

Pilot faces jail term after 11yo girl's death in plane crash

Chris Calcino
| 29th Nov 2016 12:33 PM
Pilot John Crumpton leaving Lismore court with his wife Leanne after an eight-day District Court trial in February.
Pilot John Crumpton leaving Lismore court with his wife Leanne after an eight-day District Court trial in February. Photo: Rodney Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A PILOT who received a suspended sentence after a girl died when he flew his plane into powerlines and crashed into the Clarence River is now facing a two-year jail term.

John Patrick Crumpton was acquitted of manslaughter but convicted of reckless flying after 11-year-old Kayla Whitten was killed at Ewingar in 2014.

Sydney Appeals Court Justice David Davies found Crumpton's original 15-month suspended sentence did not match the seriousness of the offence, despite the toll the girl's death had also taken on his life.

The pilot left Casino Airport about 7.20am on April 12, 2014 and flew to Lismore Airport to refuel, where he picked up his friend David Whitten and his daughter, Kayla.

He was flying too low towards Murwillumbah about 16 to 25 metres over the Clarence River when the small plane hit power cables, stalled and crashed upside down into the water.

Crumpton and Mr Whitten managed to free themselves and made several attempts to remove Kayla.

Eventually she was pulled from the upturned fuselage, but Mr Whitten's attempts to resuscitate his daughter failed.

An injured Crumpton walked about four kilometres in search of help.

An autopsy found the girl had died from a cervical spine injury, not drowning.

Justice Davies said Mr Whitten suffered cuts, burns, fractured shoulder and fractured vertebrae that still caused him severe back pain.

Mr Whitten told the court the plane was taking tight bends before the crash and at one stage it seemed like the wing tip was only metres off the water.

The resident of a nearby property estimated the plane was flying about six to nine metres above the water, although Crumpton said he could not have been that low.

"I couldn't tell you how, exactly how many feet, I was flying off the water,” Crumpton told police.

"I know it was around treetop height... between 50 and 150 feet, just depends how high the trees are.”

He said he knew the restriction on flying over land and over villages was 1500 feet, and 500 feet over water.

The court heard Crumpton had suffered depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and was "extremely remorseful”.

Justice Davies, sitting in the appeals court alongside Justices Peter Garling and Margaret Beazley, deemed the original 15-month suspended sentence to be "manifestly inadequate”.

He sentenced Crumpton to two-years' jail, to be served in the community under the strict supervision of an intensive correction order if assessed as suitable.

Justice Davies noted Crumpton had paid more than $300,000 to Mr Whitten despite the fact the man was already suing him for nervous shock.

He found the sentencing judge appeared to have confused specific deterrence with general deterrence; a particularly important consideration when dealing with dangerous flying.

"The Crown submitted that there was a significant body of evidence before the sentencing judge that low flying was a highly dangerous activity and of the high prevalence of wire-strike aviation accidents,” Justice Davies said.

"In my opinion, general deterrence is a significant matter where an offence is committed in relation to the flying of an aircraft.”

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  clarence river court david whitten ewingar grafton john crumpton john patrick crumpton kayla whitten lismore murwillumbah plane crash reckless flying

Pilot faces jail term after 11yo girl's death in plane crash

Pilot faces jail term after 11yo girl's death in plane crash

A PILOT who received a suspended sentence after a girl died when he his plane crashed into the Clarence River is now facing a two-year jail term.

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week,

Coin thieves charged after being caught in the act

Police generic

THREE men charged after trying to steal a car wash coin machine.

Mooney hopes to shine brighter in last ODI

STILL CHASING: Southern Stars' opener Beth Mooney said she is still chasing the perfect game along with the rest of the Australian women's team after a tie in the fourth ODI against South Africa.

Southern Stars opener looks to improve with bat

Local Partners

Blueberry farmer one of Australia's best

Local farmer and AIH Student of the Year sees a bright future for blueberries on the North Coast.

Clear your schedule and get eating: It's National Cake Day!

Baskin-Robbins Ballina franchise partner Michelle Eggins is ready for today's National Cake Day.

Get your slice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or ice cream cake

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

DANNII Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie Minogue being a "guiding light" in her life and says she has been the "best mentor.

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Rural Garden Retreat

697 Bellingen Road, Missabotti 2449

House 3 1 2 $569,000

Ideal artists retreat or executive home. This impressive modern north facing property is a true "Garden of Eden". The spectacular, low maintenance garden is a...

An Exquisite Home! An irresistible lifestyle!

9 Tranquility Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

With sweeping coastal and hinterland views that will take your breath away, this stunning home is a celebration of style, light and contemporary design. Highset...

Private Leafy Setting

30a Platts Close, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 3 $365,000

This neat and tidy home, conveniently located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Toormina, offers 3 bedrooms with a 3-way bath, open plan living and a large, screened-in...

Living At The Beach Has Never Been Easier....

8 Bluewater Place, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $530,000

If you crave a beach lifestyle, then make sure you inspect this property, located only a short 3-4 minutes walk (approximately 400m) to Sapphire Beach, where you...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $849,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $450,000 ...

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Renovated Beachside Apartment

18/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000

Immaculately maintained, this renovated 2 bedroom apartment occupies a prime beachside position. Sunny, North facing and located directly across from the beach...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

&quot;Immaculate inside &amp; out&quot;

105 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $569,000

Presenting this stunning new family home combining sleek modern interiors with high end finishes across a flowing level layout. Located in a growing new area of...

&quot;Acres Close To Beach&quot;

3 Coral Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 1 8 $519,000

This historic homestead was built around 1886 by the Casson family who ran the mail coach between Woolgoolga and Grafton. Over the years the home has been...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!