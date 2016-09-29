23°
Picking apart backpacker tax changes

Claudia Jambor
| 29th Sep 2016 12:36 PM
The backpacker tax has been cut by almost half of the initial 32.5% proposed rate
The backpacker tax has been cut by almost half of the initial 32.5% proposed rate

LOCAL tourism, agricultural and political figures have welcomed the Federal Government's decision to slash the backpacker tax by almost half.

Initially, the proposed tax was set at 32.5%, causing widespread backlash from backpackers and the primary industries sector to the tourism sector.

The chairman of Oz-Group Co-op, Gurmesh Singh, said the decision would be beneficial to other sectors, such as tourism.

"Absolutely it's a good thing, we are going to see more backpackers choose Australia as a destination," Mr Singh said.

"We've got a lot of agriculture here that relies on backpacker labour to harvest.

"The flow-on effects to the economy translate into more tourism, more jobs and a healthier and more vibrant Coffs Coast."

The government will also reduce the application charge for working holidaymaker visas by $50 to $390, and extend the age of applicants from 30 to 35.

Backpackers can now also work for the same employer for up to 12 months.

The changes follow a review of the proposed tax as part of a wider review of workforce shortages faced by the agriculture and tourism industries.

To counter the revenue lost in reducing the backpacker tax, working holidaymakers' superannuation payments will be taxed at 95%.

There will also be a one-off increase to the Passenger Movement Charge of $5 from July 1 next year.

Mr Singh said the supplementing measures announced by the Federal Government earlier this week were fair for working backpackers.

"Superannuation was designed as a retirement plan for Australians, so the fact these guys aren't retiring in Australia I think it's only fair," he said.

"I think, like most people, they like to have the cash in hand while they're working rather than some theoretical cash further down the track."

Tegan Ewart, the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce president and a newly elected Coffs Harbour City councillor, described the reduction in the backpacker tax as "a positive move" for the region as well as working holidaymakers.

Mr Singh says he foresees a strong season in 2017 for his blueberry crop due to the tax and other changes.

"It has filled us with confidence for the next season, I think we've seen that numbers are a little down this year with backpackers," he said.

"Hopefully the measures will be passed through Parliament quickly,

"So by this time next year, we should see a lot more backpackers return to the Coffs Coast."

In the short term, Mr Singh is concerned his farms may have a tight picking outfit until the changes are implemented.

"Every other year we've had just enough people to get by, and at the moment out there, there's just not that many people looking for work," he said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said in the long term, the tax cut would ensure Coffs Coast farmers would continue to operate an adequate workforce - a key concern voiced by farmers and agricultural bodies.

"Working holidaymakers are an important source of workers for agriculture," Mr Hogan said.

"More than 90% of second-year working holidaymaker visa holders have worked in agriculture in their first year in Australia."

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

