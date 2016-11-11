29°
News

Paying tribute to the fallen

Rachel Vercoe | 11th Nov 2016 2:12 PM
Remembrance day.
Remembrance day. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONLY the sound of the wind in the trees could be heard as a minute's silence was held to remember soldiers who died fighting to protect our nation.

At 11am yesterday, November 11, the community gathered to commemorate the day ending the hostilities in World War I in 1918.

LEST WE FORGET: Laying wreathes at the C.ex Coffs Cenotaph for Remembrance Day.
LEST WE FORGET: Laying wreathes at the C.ex Coffs Cenotaph for Remembrance Day. Rachel Vercoe

Coffs Harbour RSL Sub Branch held the Remembrance Day service at the Simpson and his donkey Cenotaph outside C.ex Coffs.

Guest speaker Jack Winchester gave a moving speech, reciting a letter written by his relative during his time in the war.

Poppy flowers and wreaths were laid down at the cenotaph in a movement representing the respect and remembrance for the brave souls who did not make it back home, but fought for their country.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Paying tribute to the fallen

Paying tribute to the fallen

ONLY the sound of the wind in the trees could be heard as a minute's silence was held to remember soldiers who died fighting to protect our nation.

Warnings of Crown land fire sale as laws push through

Almost all beaches in Australia are on Crown land.

Crown land reforms slammed as sneaky attempt to appease developers

One bite and all our beaches could be netted, Greens warn

Mark Thomas snapped this photo of a shark a few metres from shore at Lennox Head.

Greens warn "open ended" slaughter may follow shark net law passing

Telstra tower development application cut off

NO TOWER: Coffs Harbour City councillors voted against a Telstra telecommunication tower to be built on Jetty Oval.

Council votes for no mobile phone boost in Jetty area

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

BATTLEFIELD 1 is so much more than a game. It’s a powerful story of the brutality of war.

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian welcome baby girl and name her...

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has given birth to a baby girl

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album will be released in January 2017. Photo Contributed

Once Human's new album is set to turn heads across the world

Striking Design, First Class Luxury, Premier Location

43 Faviell Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 4 By Negotiation

Just 15 minutes to Sawtell beaches and home to the internationally acclaimed "Bonville Golf Resort". Bonville's collection of luxury rural homesteads is a proven...

&quot;Brand New - North Sapphire Estate&quot;

Lot 1012 Water Vine St, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Set in the popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this brand new quality home provides a full complement of modern must-haves from the flowing open-plan...

Stunning Beachside Lifestyle

85 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $639,000

If it's beachside lifestyle you are after then this immaculate property is perfect being just a short stroll to the beautiful shores of Corindi Beach. From the...

&quot;Stunning North Sapphire Location&quot;

35 Water Gum Cl, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Walk in and feel at home in this beautiful quality brand new 4 bedroom home. Light bright and very spacious it features a fabulous open plan kitchen dining and...

Renovate or Redevelop.... the choice is yours!

12 Bellingen Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 Auction

This centrally located 816sqm 2 block is Zoned R3 Medium Density Residential and has rear lane access, making it ideal for a range of development opportunities...

Unique Jetty Property! An ambience to love and an opportunity to excite!

25 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 6 Auction

Perfectly positioned on a level 1012m2 block, in the heart of the Jetty, this property offers an amazing abundance of options. Beyond the rendered facade, period...

Our Owners are committed to a new venture and are ready to meet the market on Auction day!

6 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Convenience underscores this prime site that is only moments from the central business district! Primed for redevelopment or with scope to renovate, there is...

Spacious beachside family home!

8 Nardie Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 Auction

There's a reason why only four properties in this street have been offered to the market in the past five years! Consider the superb location, the easy stroll to...

SPACIOUS LIVING CLOSE TO THE BEACH

2 Campbell Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 $416,000

This spacious two storey home is situated on a level 690m2 block in a quiet family friendly street, just a short walk to the beach. Elevated to capture cooling sea...

Home Sweet Home

8 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area will tick all the boxes, it has been lovingly cared for leaving nothing...

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!