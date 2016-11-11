Paying tribute to the fallen

ONLY the sound of the wind in the trees could be heard as a minute's silence was held to remember soldiers who died fighting to protect our nation.

At 11am yesterday, November 11, the community gathered to commemorate the day ending the hostilities in World War I in 1918.

LEST WE FORGET: Laying wreathes at the C.ex Coffs Cenotaph for Remembrance Day. Rachel Vercoe

Coffs Harbour RSL Sub Branch held the Remembrance Day service at the Simpson and his donkey Cenotaph outside C.ex Coffs.

Guest speaker Jack Winchester gave a moving speech, reciting a letter written by his relative during his time in the war.

Poppy flowers and wreaths were laid down at the cenotaph in a movement representing the respect and remembrance for the brave souls who did not make it back home, but fought for their country.