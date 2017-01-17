Minister Melinda Pavey has a ring to it, doesn't it?

There is speculation Melinda Pavey is being considered by Premier Mike Baird for a ministerial portfolio in the New South Wales Government.

THERE is widespread speculation in New South Wales politics that Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey may be in line for promotion to the Baird Government's front bench.

Since returning to work, after a summer holiday on the Coffs Coast last week, Premier Mike Baird is reported to be in the throws of a cabinet reshuffle, which is set to be announced next month.

Political commentators have suggested that NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner appears likely to remain in cabinet despite widespread criticism of her performance, amid suggestions she has threatened to resign from parliament and cause a by-election.

Nine News reported last night that Ms Skinner may assume another health related role in Cabinet, making way for a newcomer in the health ministry.

Most of the cabinet moves are set to occur in the portfolios held by Nationals MPs, who have taken over the portfolios of Police Minister Troy Grant and former party leader and deputy premier.

Interestingly, the man who assumed Mr Grant as Deputy Premier John Barilaro is visiting the Coffs Coast this week.

Key backers of Mr Barilaro, including Melinda Pavey and Katrina Hodgkinson, are being earmarked for elevation to the front bench by political commentators.

Ms Hodgkinson lost her position as parliamentary secretary after voting against Mr Grant's stance on the greyhound racing ban last year.

It is speculated that Education Minister Adrian Piccoli may also be in line to lose his portfolio along with Roads Minister Duncan Gay, who some say is contemplating retirement from public office ahead of the 2019 NSW Election.