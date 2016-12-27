Pavement pounding on a Boxing Day sales blitz

Local shopping centres are seeing large crowds today as consumers cash in on Boxing Day sales.

CROWDS of shoppers are walking off Christmas Day hangovers and lunches at Coffs Coast shopping centres this morning.

The Boxing Day sales are anticipated to be one of the most lucrative day for bargains and retail trade with an estimated $7.5 billion expected to be spent in the first week of post Christmas training.

The Retail Council has conducted widespread surveys of shoppers that have indicated some 70% of shoppers aged between 18 and 34 and likely to get in on the sales action.

Consumers are looking to maximise their value for money over this discount period.

"Australians are expected to spend over $2 billion on Boxing Day alone, which is remarkable considering not all stores are trading nationally," Retail Council CEO Stephen Wright said.

"Retailers are giving shoppers more opportunities to access bargains than ever before - with a bigger number of shops trading on Boxing Day, extended trading hours and increasing utilisation of online stores to give shoppers more choice.