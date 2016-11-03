Passing on the legacy

Ryans buses hand over celebration, Ryans buses owners Jean and Bob Dummer cut a cake to mark the end of their time with Ryans Buses.. 31 October 2016

A FAMILY owned company that has served the Coffs Coast public and local schools for more than seven decades this week announced the end of an era.

Ryans Bus Service, which was founded in 1943 and has been run by the same family for four generations, has been purchased by Sydney-based company Forest Coach Lines.

Family members from the Ryans' dynasty, Naomi Guerts and Nigel Tooth, will continue to manage the Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton offices and staff.

Parents to Naomi and Nigel, Sam and Jenny Tooth, officially retired from the company on Tuesday.

"We would like to thank all of our valued staff members, both current and past, for being the face of our company as well as forming part of our own extended family,” Nigel said.

Nigel said with the sale the community will not see major changes in the way the buses are run and the service operates.

"The same standard for safety and the family-like treatment of staff members is held by Forest Coach Lines as it was with Ryans,” he said.

"Bus routes won't change, though people may notice a change of uniform and a new name on the buses.”

Ryans Bus Service will continue to use its existing office phone numbers.

Forest Coach Lines has been a Sydney institution, founded in 1928 by brothers Trevor and Eric Royle, who emigrated from Wales.

The company runs numerous bus runs in Sydney including St Ives, Mona Vale, Terrey Hills and Chatswood.