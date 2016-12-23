Passage has been cleared to the island

ICONIC Muttonbird Island is back in business with access open to tourists and locals during the Christmas period.

Closed for the past six months, the northern breakwall has been under construction during an upgrade for the local public resulting in no access to the island.

The wall was the only public access way to the island after the marina boardwalk was destroyed in the east coast low that hit Coffs Harbour in June earlier this year.

Ready for holiday makers and locals, the island will be open to the public during the summer holidays before work will commence to finish the work.