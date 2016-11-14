28°
Parking fail raises eyebrows

14th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
A Reddit user's photo of a poor piece of parking at Moonee Marketplace has gone viral.
IF there's ever been a worse example of parking on the Coffs Coast, it's hard to imagine.

This recent effort at Moonee Marketplace has gone viral since a Reddit user uploaded the image of a car parked across two disability parking spaces.

The Reddit user said in their post that they had just parked their car and saw the female driver park across the two spaces.

They said the driver was a woman in her 40s and that she was parked in front of the PoolWerx store for 10 minutes.

What do you think of this parking effort?

Coffs Coast Advocate
