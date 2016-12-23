26°
News

Paramedics warn against embarrassing yourself this Christmas

Jasmine Minhas | 22nd Dec 2016 11:00 AM
Last year there were at least 80 bike and scooter-related incidents, 14 involving skateboards and 3 involving hoverboards.
Last year there were at least 80 bike and scooter-related incidents, 14 involving skateboards and 3 involving hoverboards. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HOVERBOARD injuries, streaking and drunken trips down a slippery dip are a few incidents that paramedics are warning Aussies to avoid this Christmas.

While the festive season is a notorious time for people having fun and letting loose, be careful not to end up spending Christmas night in a hospital bed or a jail cell like many before, even Santa himself.

Paramedics reveal people tend to place themselves in precarious positions during this time of the year, providing a rather diverse list of injuries that happened last Christmas, - such as fractured bones from reckless riding of a hoverboard.

NSW Ambulance Inspector John Brotherhood said dangerous and potentially embarrassing situations can be avoided with a little extra care.

"It's a time of year when spirits are high and people are taking risks in the name of fun or engaging in activities that are beyond their ability and ending up in hospital," Inspt. Brotherhood said.

Trampolines, which are often given as presents, have also proved dangerous with eight people suffering injuries.

With general misadventure, there were at least 80 bike and scooter-related incidents, 14 involving skateboards and three involving hoverboards.

Inspt. Brotherhood said the potential for misadventure is exacerbated by the consumption of alcohol.

"People do things they may not do in a more sober frame of mind and end up embarrassed or, worse, seriously injured," he said.

"Suffice it to say, if it's been a few years since you've attempted a highly physical activity or something that involves a degree of skill, it's probably best avoided."

A list of injuries from last year include:

  • Santa Claus who suffered a dislocated shoulder while visiting a shopping centre;
  • 52-year-old man who suffered a fractured vertebrae after falling from a hoverboard;
  • 23-year-old male who ran naked in a park while intoxicated and drug-affected;
  • 28-year-old male who fell and dislocated his shoulder after consuming "6 to 12 drinks";
  • 30-year-old male who dislocated his hip on a slippery dip;
  • 40-year-old male who rode a bike while intoxicated and had to be rescued from a drain;
  • 50-year-old female who suffered a serious wrist injury after falling from a child's scooter;
  • 24-year-old male who was injured while on an inflatable pool toy.
Coffs Coast Advocate
Oyster theft and illegal seafood sales in the spotlight

Oyster theft and illegal seafood sales in the spotlight

STOLEN oysters are common on the black market being peddled by thieves on the coast over Christmas.

Missing teenager found deceased

The body of a girl, which police to be that of missing teenager Emma Powell, has been found in a reserve near Yamba.

A girl who had been reported missing has been located deceased.

Heavy congestion on Pacific Highway

Heavy traffic is reported in both Coffs Harbour and Macksville.

Heavy holiday traffic is causing major delays on the Pacific Highway

Paramedics warn against embarrassing yourself this Christmas

Last year there were at least 80 bike and scooter-related incidents, 14 involving skateboards and 3 involving hoverboards.

Avoid spending Christmas night in a hospital bed or jail cell

Local Partners

Bringing food to the table

FOR those who struggle to put food on their plates, Christmas is not always such a merry time.

Pink Silks committee makes generous donation

HAND-OVER: Pink Silks Trust members donate equipment to the Coffs Harbour Palliative Care team at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Pink Silks pays off for Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Orphan's Christmas planning a grand finale

END OF AN ERA: Julie Ferguson, organiser for the Orphans Christmas party announces this year will be the last.

THERE'S no reason to be alone this Christmas thanks to an ev

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

A COURT in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer and take his camera equipment.

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

Mariah Carey 'doesn't know' Demi Lovato

Mariah Carey "doesn't know" who Demi Lovato is

Amy Schumer buys family's farm back

Amy Schumer has bought her father's farm back

Home Sweet Home

1 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000 ...

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area sitting high on a corner block will tick all the boxes, it has been...

Beachside Commercial Freehold

109 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $1,295,000

-Includes well established general store/take - away food business. - Also includes four bedroom residence- separated by strata plan - There are DA approved plans...

One street back from the beach with views

55 Bluegum Avenue, Sandy Beach 2456

Town House 5 3 3 $740,000

Situated one Street back from beautiful Sandy Beach, this 2 level gem has a North East facing position to take in the Sun and Ocean Views. Architecturally...

Great Location with Ocean Views Woolgoolga

7 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

6 months old & enjoying a pleasant treed outlook with some distant ocean views is this fantastic, light filled open plan property with only minutes' walk to beach...

Country Entertainer on Acres

16 Six Mile Lane, Glenugie 2460

House 4 3 4 $539,000

This large country home features three living rooms and an inground pool for entertaining friends and family.The flooring is mostly tiled and there is some...

&quot;Brand New - Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

Lot 5 Forest View Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Currently under construction this home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. Situated on a...

&quot;Breakers Way With Self Contained Residence&quot;

7 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 4 $949,000

Currently under construction, be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip...

Charming riverside cottage in historic township...

8 Martin Street, Coramba 2450

House 2 1 1 $339,000

An ideal riverside location combined with a character filled cottage blending old world charm and modern convenience will ensure many years of enjoyment for the...

An Exquisite Home! An irresistible lifestyle!

9 Tranquility Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 2 2 $1,250,000 ...

With sweeping coastal and hinterland views that will take your breath away, this stunning home is a celebration of style, light and contemporary design. Highset...

Patch of Paradise - 1/2 Acre Seaside

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 2 $1.2m - $1.25m

Tranquillity is ensured in this enticing enclave, the lagoon setting with sprawling landscapes the position of the home which captures the surrounds all within a...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

A taste of France in Bellingen

SERIOUS STYLE: Luxury touches abound in this French Provincial style home at Bellingen

A taste of France in Bellingen

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!