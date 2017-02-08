Panel beaters asked to help solve hit and run drive-off

The damage done to a car parked on the Jetty Foreshores.

THUMBS DOWN: On Monday night last week, my car was parked at the Jetty Foreshore, opposite the second shelter on Jordan Esplanade. I was enjoying a night with friends.

We heard a car approaching from the south wall side, at a fast speed, then a loud bang.

Looking around I could not see a reason for the bang until I went to leave and tried to open my drivers side door. My whole side of the car had been side swiped.

Not only have I got a $650 excess bill now to pay, for something I had no fault in I have over $1700 worth of damage to my car.

I would appreciate any panel beater/repair person or any parent to report a white ute or vehicle which has extensive red paint down its passenger side to the police.

THUMBS DOWN to the mail contractors who are too lazy to deliver a parcel rather will leave a ticket in the mail box and get paid for the delivery.

THUMBS UP to the police weapons trainers from the north coast region who came and donated blood. Your donations saved 24 lives.

THUMBS UP to all those kind people in and around Coffs Harbour who take in lost dogs and all pets and secure and care for them until their owners can be found.

THUMBS UP all the lovely people of the Northern Beaches who take pride in their towns and to Jim Stevens who twice daily walks Woolgoolga picking up rubbish that people discard.

THUMBS DOWN to the parents and school children who sit in the gutter legs hanging out onto the road waiting for the bus. This is dangerous and I am surprised that no one has been injured.

THUMBS UP to CMC coastal medical & skin cancer clinic for giving bulk billed skin checks. Didn't even know you could do that. Do yourself a favour and go and get one (no I don't work there)!

THUMBS UP to the disability support workers who deal with so much, with too much responsibility & for so little pay. Thank you.

THUMBS UP to the council clearing up the bush, trees and roadside growth on Coramba Rd ,"But" THUMBS DOWN for doing it on the first two days when school returned..It made parents late as well as school buses which led to late kids on their first day of school. You had 6 weeks to do in before that. POOR planning as usual Coffs Council

THUMBS DOWN to the protestesters at Tarkeeth Forest for leaving all their rubbish, tents etc behind. You protest against deforestation yet think it's ok to leave your rubbish behind!! Kind of hypercritical much.

THUMBS UP to the lovely young lass at the Post Office in the old Palms Centre, such a fabulous help getting our passport photos done and her beautiful smile. Wish there was more like her around, sorry didn't get her name but will next time.

THUMBS UP to the newly formed Sandy Beach Action Group for securing funds for our reserve.

THUMBS UP to all the little kindy starter's. Well done.

THUMBS UP to all the fantastic people of Safety Beach who have made us so welcome since we moved here two months ago. Thanks.

