Pacific Hwy delays after police pursuit and shooting

DRIVERS heading south on the Pacific Hwy are being told to expect delays as one lane remains closed following a dramatic police pursuit that ended in a violent confrontation.

The 2km stretch near Archville State Rd and Bonville, was open to only one lane as traffic crews continue to clean up debris.

As of 9.30am, southbound drivers were being warned to "exercise caution" in the area.

An hour later, all lanes reopened and traffic has reportedly eased.



BONVILLE: All lanes of the Pacific Hwy have now reopened and delays have eased — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) November 3, 2016

It comes after a man prompted a massive police pursuit after fleeing Port Macquarie after a woman was repeatedly stabbed then doused in petrol.

Coffs Harbour police later pursued the vehicle on the Pacific Hwy at Bonville before bringing the driver to a stop and confronting him.

The man was shot dead by police at the scene.

Usually drivers would take the alternate route on Pine Creek Way, but that route is affected by repairs needed following a major road slip.