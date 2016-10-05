Pacific Hwy upgrade, Coffs Bypass work drives forward

CHANGE is afoot on our roads as works drive forward on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade and the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

The existing intersection at Eggins Dr, Arrrawarra and Pacific Highway will permanently close in late November, weather permitting.

Access to Eggins Dr will change this month and in November as construction continues on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

A Roads and Maritime Service spokesperson said traffic will be diverted from the existing highway on to almost two kilometres of new northbound lanes between the Arrawarra interchange and Tasman Street.

"Moving the traffic on to the new lanes will enable building work to start on the new southbound lanes of the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek section of the project," the spokesperson said.

"In late October, the recently upgraded section of Eggins Dr between Arrawarra Beach Rd and the entrance to the holiday parks will open to traffic.

"This will change highway access for Eggins Dr, Arrawarra Beach Road, Sherwood Creek Road and the holiday parks.

"For a brief time, access to and from the highway will be at both the Arrawarra interchange and the northern intersection of the highway and Eggins Dr."

When traffic is changed in late November, the existing intersection at Eggins Dr and Pacific Highway will close permanently with access for Eggins Dr, Arrawarra Beach Rd, Sherwood Creek Rd, and the holiday parks only at the Arrawarra interchange.

Major work on the first 26 kilometre section of the 155 kilometre project is around 63% complete, with paving for the new road surface under way.

The concrete will be paved in two layers creating a road surface, which is more than 40cm thick.

At peak concrete production, about 1,000 cubic metres of concrete will be placed per day with more than 25 employees to be directly involved in the paving.

The concreting work is expected to finish in mid-2017, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, geotechnical investigations have begun along the proposed Coffs Harbour Bypass yesterday.

The initial investigations took place at Buchannans Rd, north of Coffs Harbour.

Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker said the geotechnical data will inform the final design for the 14km route, allowing for progress on a road project of significance for the broader Coffs Harbour region.

The RMS is currently considering the feedback provided on the preliminary concept design that closed last month.