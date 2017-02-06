Pacific Hwy traffic conditions to change with works

ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Motorists are warned to expect delays as night works begin on the Pacific Hwy, north of Macksville.

MOTORISTS are advised to expect changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Hwy from tonight as essential maintenance works start around Lumsden Ln, north of Macksville.

Night work will be carried out to remove the existing pavement and replace it with asphalt to make it safer for pedestrians.

Work will take place from today between 7pm and 6am, and on Wednesday and Thursday between 7pm and 6am if weather permits.

There will be some noise as a result of the work.

One lane will be closed and reduced speed limits will be in place on the Pacific Hwy.

Motorists may experience delays of up to five minutes and should allow extra travel time for their journeys.

Up to date information, including any changes to work dates will be displayed on electronic message signs along the roads and highway.

For the latest traffic updates phone 132 701, or download the Live Traffic NSW App.