29°
News

Pacific Hwy closed due to cattle truck crash

23rd Nov 2016 12:50 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRAVELLING south?

Be aware the Pacific Hwy is closed close to the intersection of Hastings River at Fernbank Creek, near Port Macquarie, due to a crash which involved a cattle truck.

Motorists travelling south are advised to delay travel as there are no diversions yet available at the location.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Caution should be exercised as there are cattle on the road.

Emergency services and traffic crews are working to clear the crash as soon as possible.

For the latest information, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cattle truck pacific highway pacific hwy crash

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Banora Point family fear carers carrying too much burden

New email scam claiming to ATO targets NSW

NEW SCAM: A new scam, claiming to be the Australian Tax Office, is doing the rounds across New South Wales.

Email scam downloads ransomware onto computer devices

Two arrested in high-speed police chase

NSW Police generic.

Police were alerted to the stolen rental car near Grafton

Feral cats targeted on Coffs Coast

HANDS ON: Jetty Dunecare volunteers helping control feral cats on the Coffs Coast.

Help protect our flora and fauna

Local Partners

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Banora Point family fear carers carrying too much burden

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

westpac rescue helicopter , visit to woolgoolga public school Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Believed to have suffered serious leg injuries

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Entry level North Sapphire Opportunity!

13 Reicks Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 1 2 Buyers Guide...

Discover unlimited possibilities with this exciting package. Whether it be your family home, an exciting addition to your rental portfolio or an opportunity for...

Chance of Ocean views from a second level, backing golf course

Lot 188 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $275,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has a 18.754 mtr front &...

Life Could Be A Holiday

11/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $135,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, cabin located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines, just south of Woolgoolga at Hearnes Lake. Situated on...

Build 2 homes &amp; Chance of ocean views from second level

Lot 185 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy ... $310,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 10...

Chance of ocean views from a second level

Lot 186 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $280,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 8.1mtr front 33.35 ...

Northerly Aspect gentle slope

Lot 180 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly ... $260,000

This blocks building envelope is a gentle slope. Its attributes are northerly aspect. It has a 23.4 mtr front & 13 mtr back. It also has a 37.55mtr colour bond...

Luxurious Coastal Lifestyle

17 Gresham Drive, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 4 3 $845,000

From the moment you enter the front door, the quality of workmanship and fittings is evident, built by Brian Hopwood, this home offers the best of everything with...

Modern Industrial Shed - Prime Location - Fully Let

4/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Contact Agent

Centrally positioned in 'The Complex' and enjoying maximum exposure to busy Industrial Drive, this high profile unit is the perfect addition to your commercial...

Spacious beachside family home!

8 Nardie Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 Buyers Guide...

There's a reason why only four properties in this street have been offered to the market in the past five years! Consider the superb location, the easy stroll to...

Sensational Sapphire Beach Style!

19B San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $499,000 ...

Superbly designed and with it's fresh, stylish simplicity this generous and deceptive townhouse is fully equipped to let the good life begin! Positioned in what is...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!