Pacific Hwy closed due to cattle truck crash

TRAVELLING south?

Be aware the Pacific Hwy is closed close to the intersection of Hastings River at Fernbank Creek, near Port Macquarie, due to a crash which involved a cattle truck.

Motorists travelling south are advised to delay travel as there are no diversions yet available at the location.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

Caution should be exercised as there are cattle on the road.

Emergency services and traffic crews are working to clear the crash as soon as possible.

For the latest information, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.