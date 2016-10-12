Pacific Hwy closed as semi-trailer is salvaged

TRUCK SALVAGE: The Pacific Hey northbound lanes near Boambee will be shut to allow a truck to be salvaged.

A TRUCK will be salvaged at Boambee and will require the closure of the Pacific Hwy northbound.

Sawtell Fire and Rescue stated the semi-trailer left the road and went down an embankment between Lyons Rd intersection and Lindsay Brothers Rd on the Pacific Hwy about 3am on Monday.

The northbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy will be closed until 7pm for the recovery of the vehicle.

According to livetraffic.com, the salvage work will take place between 10am and 4pm.

It warned traffic in both directions will use the southbound carriageway of the highway under contra flow conditions between Archville Station Rd, Bonville and Isles Dr, Coffs Harbour.

A reduced speed limit of 60kph will be in place.

Some ramp and local road conditions will change as well, so motorists are urged to be cautious. Delays are to be expected.