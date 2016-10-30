Pacific Hwy closed after three vehicle crash

THE Pacific Hwy has been closed in both directions near Halfway Creek after a three vehicle crash.

At 2.39pm emergency services were called to the the crash about 300m south of Kungala Rd.

Live Traffic NSW stated an emergency helicopter, crash investigation unit and emergency services attended.

Light vehicles are being diverted at Kungala Rd to Orara Way southbound while northbound light vehicles are diverted to Old Bucca Rd.

Heavy vehicles are being stored.

For more information, visit Live Traffic NSW.