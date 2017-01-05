Outstanding service

THANKS: Doctor John Kramer has been recognised for his long standing medical service in Woolgoolga.

HE'S the man many turn to when they are feeling unwell and a well known face within the community.

Woolgoolga Doctor John Kramer received an award recognising general practitioners who have provided long-standing medical service to the people of rural, regional and remote New South Wales.

Dr Kramer has served the area for more than 35 years and works as the Practice Principal at Beach Street Family Practice in Woolgoolga and is a Visiting Medical Officer at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and Baringa Private Hospital in Coffs.

He is also a teacher, GP supervisor, mentor and lecturer at multiple medicine universities and schools across the state

Rural Doctors Network CEO Richard Colbran said: "It is rare for rural doctors to be formally recognised for the outstanding contribution they make to their community and acknowledged for the work they do.”