Out of control fire burns in Bellingen national park

A BUSH fire is burning out of control at Bellingen's Bindarri National Park.

A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said the fire was started by a lightning strike yesterday.

He said the fire posed no immediate threat to properties and was burning in a remote part of the national park.

The spokesman said National Parks and Wildlife Service crews were working on containment strategies for the fire.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service website, the fire at Tuckers Nob is 1ha in size.

The fire is one of 14 currently burning from Grafton to South West Rocks.