22°
Opinion

OUR SAY: People must come before sharks

Mark Furler
| 12th Oct 2016 3:19 PM
People, not sharks, need the first priority.
People, not sharks, need the first priority. ScreenWest

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LIVING on the Sunshine Coast, I cannot fathom the stupidity of anyone opposing shark nets.

People's lives must always come before those of sharks.

It's not like there is an extreme shortage of them after all.

And the evidence is super clear.

Your chances of being attacked by a shark on a beach with a net is pretty slim.

A week ago, the parents of a teenager killed by a bull shark at Ballina in 2008 joined calls for nets, drumlines and a cull of sharks.

Peter Edmonds, 16, was bodyboarding with a friend at Ballina's Lighthouse Beach when he was killed.

At the time, the attack was considered rare.

But eight years on, there have been far too many attacks and close calls on NSW beaches.

The NSW and federal governments have a clear duty of care.

They must put the wishes of fishermen, swimmers and surfers ahead of environmentalists.

NSW Premier Mike Baird has finally told parliament he would write to the Federal Government to ask for permission to install the nets where supposed eco-friendly alternatives had failed.

As Lisa and Neil Edmonds point out, WA, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and indeed Queensland have had a far more sensible approach to minimising shark encounters than NSW.

In Queensland, the system has been in place since 1962.

The equipment consists of drum lines and nets.

It is designed to catch sharks more than two metres long.

There has never been a fatal attack on a Queensland beach with shark control equipment in use.

While Queensland may be behind the times on other issues, when it comes to shark control, its decades ahead of NSW.

Topics:  ballina, conservation, opinion, shark attacks, shark nets

OUR SAY: People must come before sharks

OUR SAY: People must come before sharks

LIVING on the Sunshine Coast, I cannot fathom the stupidity of anyone opposing shark nets. People’s lives must always come before those of sharks.

Drum lines move 42 sharks from NSW coastal waters

A THREE metre great white shark filmed swimming close to shore at Seven Mile beach

Government assures it is doing all it can to reduce shark attacks

MP labels own party members 'lick-spittle yes-men'

NSW Liberal upper house MP Peter Phelps.

Liberal MP slams "careerist weasels” in own party over greyhound ban

Pacific Hwy closed as semi-trailer is salvaged

TRUCK SALVAGE: The Pacific Hey northbound lanes near Boambee will be shut to allow a truck to be salvaged.

The Pacific Hwy will be closed to allow a truck to be salvaged

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Modern Home in Sought After Location

8 Brennan Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $539000

Absolutely immaculate and meticulously maintained, this home presents like new...In fact it basically is. Architecturally designed and quality built just 12 months...

New Listing

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $475,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Pembroke Terrace Townhouse...

3/304 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $370,000

Located just across the road from The Promenade and Coffs Creek reserve, this townhouse offers the benefits of a "Jetty" address, with easy access to restaurants...

City Centre Home...

45 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $345,000

This 3 bedroom home features a good sized living area plus casual dining in the kitchen, 9' ceilings and decorative cornices, covered patio area at the rear, a...

EXCELLENCE IN HOME AND LOCATION

3 Rezeik Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $585,000

Whether you are an avid golfer, beach lover or just love to relax in your own home, this charismatic, split level, family home situated on a landscaped 915m2 block...

Prized Woolgoolga headland location!

20 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 Auction

This beachside house is positioned to enjoy everything that the village of Woolgoolga has to offer. Superbly located on the lower end of the headland on Ocean...

A great block + massive 5 bedroom home = way more bang for your buck!

18 Zara Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $545,000 ...

Privately positioned with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 3 toilets this fabulous home is guaranteed to satisfy your desire for quality and your need...

Ready To Build On....

41a Coorabin Crescent, Toormina 2452

Residential Land 0 0 $175,000

Take advantage of the location by building on this 704m2 block in Toormina. Located only a short walk to Toormina High School & Toormina Public School, it's also...

A Great Investment Let at $420pwk or Perfect For Young Families

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $390,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

A home that will tick all the boxes...

6 Kingfisher Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $425,000

Positioned in a quiet street with so many conveniences nearby, this level home awaits your immediate inspection. On entry, you will appreciate a large living area...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream