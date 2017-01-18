Our coastline suburbs offer cheapest beach living in NSW

GOING CHEAP: You can snap up a property at Nambucca Heads for as little as $95,000.

COULD you imagine buying a property on the coast for less than $100,000?

Well it is possible, believe it or not.

REA Group data shows buyers can nab homes in coastal spot Nambucca Heads for as little as $95,000.

Buyers face little competition for deals in the suburb. Most homes stay on the market for more than two months before eventually selling and usually for less than the advertised price.

By comparison, Sydney houses usually sell roughly a month after hitting the market and buyers have little room for negotiating prices.

Houses in Sanctuary Point, in the Jervis Bay region of the south coast, typically price at about $360,000 but there are deals as low as $330,000.

Further south, units in Batemans Bay typically price at $255,000 and houses price at about $355,000.

Even in suburbs within a 100km radius of Sydney there are beachside deals for well below $400,000.

The Entrance in the Central Coast is surrounded by water on all but its southern border and has unit deals for as little as $300,000.

Agents warned the cheaper prices may not last long.

George Brand Real Estate agent Peter Lamont said Sydney buyers had cottoned onto the better value in the area and were moving on home sales quickly.

"Sydney buyers are fuelling the market right now,” Mr Lamont said. "There's an influx of people moving into the area and prices are (going) up.”

Property Central agent Brian Milson said the majority of buyers were coming from once affordable areas like Western Sydney.

Other Central Coast suburbs that are growing increasingly popular with Sydney buyers include Berkeley Vale and Gorokan, where the median price of units is below $350,000.

CHEAPEST BEACH SUBURBS

Nambucca Heads - median: $225,000, lowest price: $95,000

Batemans Bay - median: $255,000, lowest: $209,000

Sanctuary Point - median: $362,000, lowest: $330,000

Catalina - median: $380,000, lowest: $269,000

Scotts Head - median: $397,000, lowest: $215,000

Source: REA, Core Logic