Oscar, Corey serve it up in Sydney

ON COURT: Oscar Caldicott and Corey Pickett served as ball boys at the Sydney International.

YOUNG Coffs tennis stars graced the courts with some of the world's best talent this week.

But they were not playing long-winded rallies with the likes of former world number-one women's player Caroline Wozniacki.

Instead Oscar Caldicott and Corey Pickett played the pivotal role of ball boys at the Sydney International tournament, building up to the Australian Open which starts of Monday.

Oscar, from Westside Tennis Club, joined Sawtell's Corey and serviced the prestigious competition over the week from last Friday through to Thursday.

President of Kendall Tennis Club, Wendy Hudson, said Oscar and Corey joined eight other ball kids to form the north east ball squad.

"They went through a series of trials and training to get selected since May last year at Kendall and in Sydney,” Hudson said.

Hudson said Oscar and Corey performed "extremely well” for their first year as ball boys at the Sydney International.