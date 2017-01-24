Origins of devastating disease still unknown

RESULTS from water quality monitoring of the Bellinger and Kalang rivers has left the situation surrounding the deaths of up to 400 Bellinger River Snapping Turtles in a single month even more puzzling.

Exclusive only to the 60km long river, up to16 of the turtles were put into quarantine after the species were hit by a mysterious disease in 2015.

The disease is said to have a 100% mortality rate, according to the University of Western Sydney.

UWS zoologist Dr Ricky Spencer said preliminary tests were not able to identify "a single pathogen or any toxins responsible for the disease.”

Bellingen Shire Council have released the official results of the water quality sampling regime completed in 2015-16, revealing the Bellinger river received an overall grade of 'B' or 'good' and the Kalang river a 'B-'.

"During the 2015 Bellinger River Snapping Turtle mortality incident, no agency involved in the investigation was able to provide an up to date assessment of the ecosystem health of the river,” the council's General Manager Liz Jeremy said.

"Council then decided to proceed with an interim water quality sampling regime to the value of $15,000 to gather up to date water quality data in the short term while options for additional funding to deliver a second round of Ecohealth monitoring were explored.”

The Bellinger River Snapping Turtle was listed as a critically endangered species in April 2016 following the disease outbreak.

Turtles affected by the disease lose weight, become disorientated, and develop large lesions on the eyes which can ultimately spread throughout their whole body, according to UWS.