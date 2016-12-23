Pink Silks committee makes generous donation

THE Pink Silks Trust's recent Ladies and Tradies fund-raiser has delivered a $26,000 donation to Coffs Harbour Palliative Care Service.

The funds will purchase specialised equipment that will enable women in palliative care to spend this Christmas at home with loved ones.

A spokeswoman for the Pink Silks Committee, Nicole Pymont, said the Coffs Coast community stepped up to support the fund-raiser, which means some palliative care patients will now be at home, rather than in hospital, during Christmas.

"The Hoey Moey Hotel donated the venue, food, music and decorations for the Ladies and Tradies Fund-raiser, and Carlton United Breweries and Yellowglen Wines supplied drinks for the event, attended by more than 150 people," Ms Pymont said.

"Forty local businesses and tradespeople, including plumbers, electricians, an interior designer and a chef, offered their skills to be auctioned.

"The response from Pink Silks partners and supporters, from business, tradies and the community was simply fantastic.

"We even had someone with previous personal experience with the Palliative Care Unit donate an oxygen concentrator, one of the many specialised pieces of equipment needed to support a seriously ill patient at home.

"With the help of the Palliative Care team, we came up with a list of the equipment required to help some of their patients go home for Christmas, and we hoped the event would raise enough to cover the list.

"The evening was a great success and through the amazing support of our local community we were able to raise $26,000 - well beyond all our expectations.

"The money raised means we have been able to purchase all of the equipment on the list, plus a few extra items as well."

The equipment purchased with the proceeds from the fund-raising event was presented to the Palliative Care Unit on Tuesday.

The Coffs Clinical network manager for Community and Allied Health, Mark Wilson, said the donation would mean the world to those families.

"You simply can't put a dollar value on that sort of gift," Mr Wilson said.

"The Coffs community has rallied again behind the Pink Silks Committee and we know there will be families celebrating a very special Christmas this year because of that generosity."