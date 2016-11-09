New electronic medical records go live

Registered Nurse Medical Unit Belinda Edgley and Nurse Unit Manager Medical Assessment Unit Danielle Verran using the new eMR system.

COFFS Harbour Health Campus has launched an extended electronic medical records (eMR) system, providing more accurate and complete patient information for clinicians.

The extended eMR system improves communication between healthcare providers and health professionals, allowing for more efficient and streamlined patient care.

eMR adds a range of clinical documentation, alerts and tools that support clinical assessments and best practice decision-making.

Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick said all the public hospitals across the Mid North Coast have now adopted the extended eMR system.

"We are very proud of the way our clinicians - our doctors, nurses and allied health professionals - have been ready and willing to embrace this new way of working to gain benefits for patient care," Mr Dowrick said.

"I would also like to thank all those on site in our hospitals and the team at eHealth NSW for their hard work over many months to get this new system live for the community of the Mid North Coast."

eHealth NSW Chief Executive Dr Zoran Bolevich said this is a great step forward in achieving a state-wide, comprehensive electronic medical record (eMR) system.

"eMR is an integral part of the eHealth strategy for NSW Health to deliver smarter, safer and better ways of supporting clinicians caring for patients across the State," Dr Bolevich said.

"The eMR implementation in the MNCLHD has been one of the smoothest and most effective processes we have been involved with to date."