29°
News

New electronic medical records go live

9th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Registered Nurse Medical Unit Belinda Edgley and Nurse Unit Manager Medical Assessment Unit Danielle Verran using the new eMR system.
Registered Nurse Medical Unit Belinda Edgley and Nurse Unit Manager Medical Assessment Unit Danielle Verran using the new eMR system. Lynn Lelean

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour Health Campus has launched an extended electronic medical records (eMR) system, providing more accurate and complete patient information for clinicians.

The extended eMR system improves communication between healthcare providers and health professionals, allowing for more efficient and streamlined patient care.

eMR adds a range of clinical documentation, alerts and tools that support clinical assessments and best practice decision-making.

Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick said all the public hospitals across the Mid North Coast have now adopted the extended eMR system.

"We are very proud of the way our clinicians - our doctors, nurses and allied health professionals - have been ready and willing to embrace this new way of working to gain benefits for patient care," Mr Dowrick said.

"I would also like to thank all those on site in our hospitals and the team at eHealth NSW for their hard work over many months to get this new system live for the community of the Mid North Coast."

eHealth NSW Chief Executive Dr Zoran Bolevich said this is a great step forward in achieving a state-wide, comprehensive electronic medical record (eMR) system.　

"eMR is an integral part of the eHealth strategy for NSW Health to deliver smarter, safer and better ways of supporting clinicians caring for patients across the State," Dr Bolevich said.

"The eMR implementation in the MNCLHD has been one of the smoothest and most effective processes we have been involved with to date."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour health campus electronic medical records

New electronic medical records go live

New electronic medical records go live

COFFS Harbour Health Campus has launched an extended electronic medical records (eMR) system, providing more accurate and complete patient information for clini

Top fun: from the classroom to the cockpit

Air cadets look over airforce spartan aircraft at Coffs airport.Cadet under Officer Sarah Welsh.. 28 October 2016

RAAF flies in to recriut Coffs Harbour airforce cadet

It's time to help Santa

GIVING TREE: Mayor Denis Knight, Target Plaza store manager Ray Finch and Elise Crofts from the Uniting Church Coffs Harbour with Target staff.

Uniting Chruch and Target team up to have Christmas covered

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 19th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

DECEASED ESTATE

16 Moore Place, Urunga 2455

House 4 2 2 Auction 26th...

If you have been searching for a property with unlimited potential then this 4 bedroom home is an ideal restoration project. Why pay for someone else's renovation...

But wait... There&#39;s more!

5 Doncaster Place, Hyland Park 2448

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Sure, this three bedroom, double garage, rendered brick and tile home is pretty special with its lounge, dining and entertaining deck all enjoying views of the...

Rural Garden Retreat

697 Bellingen Road, Missabotti 2449

House 3 1 2 $569,000

Ideal artists retreat or executive home. This impressive modern north facing property is a true "Garden of Eden". The spectacular, low maintenance garden is a...

&quot;I Need A Makeover&quot;

38 East Bank Rd, Coramba 2450

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Positioned in the friendly village of Coramba this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the renovator that wants to break into the strong local property market. The...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $819,000 ...

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Stunning ocean views, spacious and beachside...

2/10-14 Daintree Drive, Korora 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

You can live the quiet beachside life here at "7 Opals". This 303m2 townhouse is ready and waiting for you to simply move in, unpack and enjoy. Walk along the...

767m2 Zoned Medium Density Residential...

244a Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $495,000

Zoned for possible uses such as units, childcare, seniors housing, churches and many more, plus very high profile area for businesses. Could achieve a rental...

Desirable Jetty living...

11/8-10 Camperdown Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $855,000

Perched with 180 degree views of the ocean, jetty and marina, this premier north/east facing apartment represents one of only a few opportunities to secure...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!