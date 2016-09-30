23°
OPINION: The great white shark hype

Clair Morton
| 30th Sep 2016 9:31 AM

EVERY time a shark story is printed, the same comment appears online - "oh no, who would have thought there'd be sharks in the ocean?"

At first it was kind of funny, but come on guys, the sarcastic remarks are getting a bit old.

No, it's not a surprise that sharks are in the ocean. Yes, it is where they live.

We know this too, but as a local news organisation it is our job to put the information out there when there's a sighting or detection so people can make their own informed decisions about jumping into the big blue.

And sometimes, shark sightings just make bloody brilliant stories.

It doesn't mean we're trying to scare you out of the water or want to see sharks killed.

As a newer member of the Yamba Surf Life Saving Club and a mediocre but enthusiastic surfer, I am out in the ocean every chance I get, trying not to think about the 's' word.

I respect that the presence of sharks reflects a healthy marine ecosystem, and I even cut my protesting teeth at an anti-shark culling rally in South Australia.

But if someone has seen a great white cruising around the beach I'm about to paddle out at, possibly looking for lunch on the go, I'd like to know about that.

Judging by an ongoing poll on our website yesterday, it seems plenty of you do, too.

When we asked if ignorance was bliss when it comes to local shark sightings, 43% of you said you wanted to know what marine life might be around.

About 25% would rather remain blissfully ignorant to potential dangers, and 17% don't care either way.

And it seems a few people plan to stick to the pool, with 13% saying they are never going in the ocean again.

It's not too late too have your own say here.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  shark, sharksmart app, yamba

