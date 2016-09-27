One, two, catch Pikachu

ON THE HUNT: Guests at North Coast Holiday Parks Red Rock can join in the Pokémon Safari during the school holidays.

HAVE you caught the Pokémon craze?

North Coast Holiday Parks Red Rock and surrounding reserve will be teeming with avid Pokémon hunters vying for great prizes over the upcoming long weekend "Pokémon Safari” for park guests.

The Pokémon Safari will host more than 100 guests and just as many Pokémon, with three Pokéstops within Red Rock recreation reserve and one within the holiday park set with lures to attract more of the cute critters.

The hunt runs from 10am October 1 to 4pm October 2, with cash prizes up for grabs.

NCHP Red Rock manager Geoff Wruck is a keen Pokémon Go player, and decided to run the competition after seeing how much his children loved getting outdoors to play.

"I love the concept of Pokémon Go,” Geoff said.

"Kids are able to keep playing their games and using technology but without having to be stuck inside or on the couch all weekend.

"Every player will receive a Red Rock wristband to identify participants in the competition and we will have live music for the parents to kick back and relax while the kids run around.

"Players who post their caught Pokémon pics to our park's Facebook page during the weekend will also get a small prize. We want all kids at all levels to have a chance to win something.

"There are plenty of rare Pokémon within the park and parents can be assured their kids are playing in a safe environment. The competition is only open for park guests but that doesn't mean the community can't have fun in the reserve and take advantage of the Lure Modules we have placed to increase Pokémon numbers.”

The park is filling up for the two-day event, however there are still plenty of powered and un-powered sites for those wanting to take the kids away for the weekend. Guests can register for the competition at the Red Rock Shop located at the entry of the holiday park.

Once players have found a Pokémon, they can catch it by using their smartphone's touch screen to throw a Poké Ball. Pokéstops set up around the park can assist Pokémon hunters to collect Poké Balls and other special items.

To book your spring escape visit www.northcoast holidayparks.com.au