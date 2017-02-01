One Nation hopeful: Single mums "too lazy to attract mate"

A ONE Nation candidate has attacked single mothers as "lazy" saying their failure to attract a partner will make Australia "lazy and ugly".

He also described single mothers as having made a "lifestyle choice" to be without a mate.

In 2015, WA candidate for One nation David Archibald wrote in Quadrant magazine that these single mothers were "too lazy to attract and hold a mate, undoing the work of possibly 3 million years of evolutionary pressure".

"This will result in a rapid rise in the portion of the population that is lazy and ugly," he wrote.

Mr Archibald penned the comments after former Prime Minister Tony Abbott suggested that Indigenous Australians had made a "lifestyle choice" by remaining in remote communities.

Mr Archibald says single motherhood should be considered the same way, as should those receiving a disability pension.

"These are women too lazy to attract and hold a mate, undoing the work of possibly three million years of evolutionary pressure," he writes.

"This will result in a rapid rise in the portion of the population that is lazy and ugly.

"We know what causes pregnancy these days, so everyone who gets pregnant outside of marriage is a volunteer.

"This is an easy one for defunding."

He says some receiving disability payments may be deserving but "a good proportion are able to drive cars, bash police and each other, go fishing and so on".

Government-funded childcare is also a lifestyle choice, Mr Archibald wrote in the same piece, adding that if society wants to encourage people to have children, it should offer tax rebates to all parents, and nothing more.

Mr Archibald is running for Pauline Hanson's One Nation in the seat of Pilbara.

The ABC reports that those in the seat's largest town Karratha described his comments as "antiquated and archaic".

Mr Archibald, who has described himself as "part-Aboriginal" also described the Stolen Generations as a myth, and has written books and papers arguing against global climate change science.

He has previously stood for the anti-Islam Liberty Alliance party.

Labor Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese called on Ms Hanson to dump the WA candidate.

Mr Albanese was himself raised by a single mother.

"I had an enormous amount of love and I have nothing but respect for my late mum, and I regard his comments as incredibly personally offensive but more importantly offensive towards all those single parents out there," he said.

"The idea that if you have a single mother then somehow you're less of a human being really belongs way back in the dark ages and I find it incredibly offensive.

In January alone, Ms Hanson dumped two would-be One Nation candidates over their controversial views.

Queensland candidate Shan Ju Lin was disendorsed for making anti-gay comments followed by north Queensland hopeful Peter Rogers who claimed the iconic photo of a drowned Syrian toddler was fake, as was the Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania.

Ms Hanson has said she takes a no tolerance approach to what she considers misbehaviour by One Nation candidates.