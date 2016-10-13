One down, but three weeks of exams to go

Almost 1000 students in Coffs Harbour have sat the opening exam of the Higher School Certificate this afternoon.

'PENS down' has been called this afternoon on the opening exam of the Higher School Certificate.

Year 12 students across the Coffs Coast this morning sat the Standard and Advance English papers to mark the start of the HSC exam period.

Across NSW almost 70,000 students were due to sit the exam, 924 of whom are enrolled in Coffs Harbour high schools.

NSW has a long-term trend of increasing numbers of students completing Year 12.

In 2016, nearly 5,000 more students will sit HSC exams compared to five years ago.

This year, 69,350 students, the highest number on record, are on track to achieve the HSC credential.

Over the next three weeks, 118 written exams will be conducted with exams finishing on Friday, November 4 with Design and Technology.

Students will receive their results via email, SMS and online from 6am on Thursday, December 15.