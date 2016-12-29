On a mission for Climate change

Steve Posselt will drop by Coffs Harbour on his way to drop off a petition to Canberra via kayak.

COFFS Harbour will be paid a visit by legendary Kayaker Steve Posselt next week.

On a mission to deliver a national petition calling for the declaration of a climate emergency, Steve will travel from Ballina to Canberra.

Launching his kayak named "Old Yella” from his hometown of Ballina, Steve will stop in at Coffs Harbour on Saturday, January 7 on his way down the coast to Moruya and onto Canberra.

"This is real, happening at present and for people under 20 now the effects could be catastrophic,” said Mr Posselt.

Steve Posselt has travelled the globe on a mission to connect climate chaos. Contributed

The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group will host a flotilla and picnic on Jetty Beach when Steve Posselt is due to arrive on Saturday, January 7 from 3pm.

Local organiser Sarah Wood said everyone who is concerned about climate change is welcome to attend the event.

"2016 will be the hottest year on record - we're seeing the impacts with damaging storms, heat waves, droughts and devastating coral bleaching,” said Ms Wood.

"This is just a taste of things to come if we don't act fast.”

"That's why Coffs Coast Climate Action Group are supporting the Climate Emergency Declaration campain.”

The petition can be found at ClimateEmergencyDeclaration.org/sign