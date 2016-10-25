25°
Old pine shines the light on Waterfall Way

Matt Deans
| 25th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
LET THERE BE LIGHT: Bellingen Lions members Eddie Siladi, Spot Swales and Richard Everingham.

AS A CRANE rose high with enough lights to stretch halfway up Uluru, there was a buzz around Bellingen that this big pine is going to shine brightly this Christmas.

It may just become the largest living Christmas tree in Australia, some reckon, and perhaps the oldest as well.

Standing 41.3 metres or 135 feet high, the 119-year-old Norfolk Island Pine that casts a shadow over Oak St is about to be lit up.

"Yes, this job requires a lot of lights,” Bellingen Lions' president Grahame Maddeford said.

"The pine tree has been decorated with 43 rows of these 10-metre long LED light cables - so yes enough to span 430 metres.

"The lights will be switched on to mark the 100-year anniversary of the service and work done by Lions clubs across the world,” he said.

The heritage-listed pine was planted in 1897 in the grounds of St Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church.

As Reverend Zoe Everingham explained to the crew of workers who erected the lights on Monday, in the early 1960s the pine was draped in Christmas lights and gained the name The Christ Tree.

The old lights that stopped working some years ago have now been replaced with the new ones and The Christ Tree will shine brightly again at Christmas.

Topics:  christmas lights lions club the christ tree

