27°
News

Ogier seals yet another win

31st Oct 2016 2:48 PM
WINNING FORM: Julien Ingrassia and Sebastien Ogier raise the trophy after winning the WRC Rally in Wales over the weekend.
WINNING FORM: Julien Ingrassia and Sebastien Ogier raise the trophy after winning the WRC Rally in Wales over the weekend. Bodo Krling

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE FIA World Rally Championship is packing its bags for an epic Australian showdown in just over two weeks after Frenchman Sébastien Ogier won the penultimate round in Wales.

Ogier mastered fog and mud to win the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB by 10.2sec after he led from start to finish in a factory-run Volkswagen Polo R.

Victory confirmed the manufacturers' world title for the German squad for a fourth time.

Ott Tänak of Estonia matched his career-best result by taking second place in a Ford Fiesta RS, with Thierry Neuville securing his fourth consecutive podium in a Hyundai i20 in third.

While Ogier had already secured his fourth straight drivers' title in Spain earlier this month, the Wales result means the fight for second and third in the series will go down to the wire between four drivers on the New South Wales Coffs Coast over November 17-20.

Neuville moved to a clear second place in the standings at the weekend, but Volkswagen rival Andreas Mikkelsen and Hyundai teammates Hayden Paddon and Dani Sordo all have a chance.

Rally Australia also will decide the WRC2 category, which has been hotly contested this season by the world's fastest up-and-coming young pilots.

With standings calculated on drivers' best-six performances, Flying Finn Esapekka Lappi edged closer to a potential title with his third WRC2 victory of the season in Wales. Third place put countryman Teemu Suninen into the lead, equal on points to Britain's Elfyn Evans but ahead on countback.

Lappi is the only driver still with a points-scoring opportunity and will head to the final round in Australia with his factory Skoda Fabia R5 needing to win or finish second to become WRC2 champion.

With plenty of spoils still up for grabs - including the tightest contest in the history of the Kumho Tyres Australian Rally Championship - the scene is set for an epic 25th Rally Australia.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia begins with a free Rally Show and Ceremonial Start in the main street of Coffs Harbour on Thursday, November 17.

Three days of competition follow at Macksville, Nambucca and Bucca areas before finishing back in Coffs Harbour.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketek.com.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  kennards hire rally australia rally australia sebastien ogier wrc

Severe storms forecast for Coffs Coast this evening

Severe storms forecast for Coffs Coast this evening

SEVERE thunderstorms are possible on the Coffs Coast in the next several hours following earlier storm activity.

A new culturally friendly space

Frank Stewart, Dorothy Wilson, Andrew Fraser and Carol Hart.

New culturally friendly space at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Woman in induced coma after Halfway Creek crash

The view from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter of this afternoon's crash at Halfway Creek.

Three people injured in Pacific Hwy crash

Thora fire extinguished after it affected traffic

THORA BUSHFIRE: Rural Fire Services extinguished a bushfire at Thora this morning.

A bushfire at Thora which affected traffic has been extinguished

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

TIPPI Hedren has opened up about her harassment at the hands of director Alfred Hitchcock.

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

&quot;Live The Lifestyle&quot;

15 Melittas Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Located adjacent the beautiful Coffs Creek and only a short stroll to Coffs Harbour's CBD this solid double brick home is sure to impress. Comprising of 3+...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $885,000

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

This will catch your eye...

6 Palm Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $365,000

This eye catching split level home is special in so many ways. Located very close to the Coffs Harbour CBD in an elevated position at the end of a cul-de-sac with...

Bonville Paradise

386 Gleniffer Road, Bonville 2450

House 3 2 5 $629,000

This pristine and private property located in sought-after Bonville, is a tucked-away gem. The authentic 3 bedroom log cabin, built from local timber, sits on a...

HIGHWAY EXPOSURE - B DOUBLE ACCESS...

28 Alex Pike Drive, Raleigh 2454

Commercial 0 0 Offers over...

Hard to find Industrial land in Raleigh, south of Coffs Harbour. Massive 1.5 Hectares! Key features include; - Near level 8,000sqm within 1.5HA site ...

Perfect Family Home

64-66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

Conveniently Located Townhouse - Wallk to CBD

3/80 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000

Offering a lifestyle of convenience and low maintenance living, this well presented property which benefits from an extra office/bedroom, is situated in a small...

GET SET FOR SUMMER!

1 Crystal Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $619,000

Located in the jewel of the northern beaches of Coffs Harbour, this superb family home is neat as a pin and ready for new owners. Lovingly cared for with not a...

Nothing Else Comes Close...

15 Discovery Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 7 $725,000

The entry statement to this property is the first sign that here is something really special! With stone, timber and rendered walls to the front boundary, entry to...

Central Sawtell Villa

1/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $370,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. With spacious open plan living and good sized bedrooms all...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!