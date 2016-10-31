Ogier seals yet another win

WINNING FORM: Julien Ingrassia and Sebastien Ogier raise the trophy after winning the WRC Rally in Wales over the weekend.

THE FIA World Rally Championship is packing its bags for an epic Australian showdown in just over two weeks after Frenchman Sébastien Ogier won the penultimate round in Wales.

Ogier mastered fog and mud to win the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB by 10.2sec after he led from start to finish in a factory-run Volkswagen Polo R.

Victory confirmed the manufacturers' world title for the German squad for a fourth time.

Ott Tänak of Estonia matched his career-best result by taking second place in a Ford Fiesta RS, with Thierry Neuville securing his fourth consecutive podium in a Hyundai i20 in third.

While Ogier had already secured his fourth straight drivers' title in Spain earlier this month, the Wales result means the fight for second and third in the series will go down to the wire between four drivers on the New South Wales Coffs Coast over November 17-20.

Neuville moved to a clear second place in the standings at the weekend, but Volkswagen rival Andreas Mikkelsen and Hyundai teammates Hayden Paddon and Dani Sordo all have a chance.

Rally Australia also will decide the WRC2 category, which has been hotly contested this season by the world's fastest up-and-coming young pilots.

With standings calculated on drivers' best-six performances, Flying Finn Esapekka Lappi edged closer to a potential title with his third WRC2 victory of the season in Wales. Third place put countryman Teemu Suninen into the lead, equal on points to Britain's Elfyn Evans but ahead on countback.

Lappi is the only driver still with a points-scoring opportunity and will head to the final round in Australia with his factory Skoda Fabia R5 needing to win or finish second to become WRC2 champion.

With plenty of spoils still up for grabs - including the tightest contest in the history of the Kumho Tyres Australian Rally Championship - the scene is set for an epic 25th Rally Australia.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia begins with a free Rally Show and Ceremonial Start in the main street of Coffs Harbour on Thursday, November 17.

Three days of competition follow at Macksville, Nambucca and Bucca areas before finishing back in Coffs Harbour.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketek.com.