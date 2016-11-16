27°
Super special stage has one of the 'craziest corners' ever

Matt Deans
| 16th Nov 2016 5:00 PM

WORLD Rally champion Sebastien Ogier has spoken of the Volkswagen team's desire to cap off the manufacturers' time in the WRC with victory at Kennards Hire Rally Australia this week.

Chasing a fourth straight Rally Australia title on the Coffs Coast, Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia will 'sweep the roads' or 'clean the surface' as it is known starting as the first car through Friday's opening stages.

Ogier said Sunday's podium, regardless of the result, will be an emotional event for the team after news the VW Polo WRCs would not be seen in the 2017 WRC.

"It's better to remember all the nice times we had together, the nice victories and keep that in memory," Ogier said today.

"That's what I try to do, focus on the future. We don't know what that will bring now ... definitely we have left behind us a lot of friends and it's going to be a lot of emotion for sure at the end of this event.

The Jetty Foreshores are primed as one of the most spectacular feature stages of the 2016 WRC.

A sand berm has been built in the Gallows Beach car park and the aerial shots sweeping over the harbour, marina and coastline are set to be stunning.

"The place looks great near the sea it is going to make probably a wonderful picture out of it," Ogier said.

WRC drivers complete their 'reccy' of the super special stage to be held on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores from Friday.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  kennards hire rally australia sebestian ogier volkswagen wrc

Sébastien Ogier loves the look of the Jetty Foreshores' super special stage his team-mate Jari Matti Latvala says it has one of the 'craziest corners' ever.

